Range Resources’ (RRC) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRC. Citigroup raised their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

