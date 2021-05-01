Raymond James Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

