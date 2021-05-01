Raymond James Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $220.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $16.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 7,121,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $96.73 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

