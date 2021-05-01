Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,039,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

