Raymond James Increases Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

YRI stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

