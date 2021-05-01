Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a positive rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.36.

RJF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.78. 643,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

