Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

RJF opened at $130.78 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

