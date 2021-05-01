Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

Shares of FM opened at C$28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.90. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.48.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

