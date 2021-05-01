Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ready Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

