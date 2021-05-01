Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

REAL stock opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.94. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,710,544.21. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $291,565 over the last three months.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

