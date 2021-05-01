Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $16.95. Realogy shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 7,140 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,392,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.