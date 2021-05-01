Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of RCHG stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 8,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

