Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Recruit stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 71,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

