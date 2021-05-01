Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) Major Shareholder Sells $10,016.30 in Stock

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) major shareholder Richard Jeffs sold 24,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $10,016.30. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Richard Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Jeffs sold 30,000 shares of Red Metal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $7,500.00.

RMES stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Red Metal Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property that covers a total area of 1,234 hectares, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which covers an area of approximately 2,300 hectares that is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property covering an area of 192 hectares in the III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

