Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $164.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 968.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

