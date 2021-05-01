Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

