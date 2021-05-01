renBTC Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $728.47 million and $38.07 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $57,738.48 or 1.00205199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.22 or 0.00847302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.93 or 0.08585398 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

