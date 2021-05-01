Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Replimune Group also reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,249 shares of company stock worth $3,250,905. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Replimune Group by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after buying an additional 2,199,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Replimune Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 967,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,260 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 938,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,834. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.63.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

