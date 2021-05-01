Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

