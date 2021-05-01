Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitable Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQB. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.38.

EQB stock opened at C$133.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.69. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,224. Insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 over the last three months.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.