Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RFP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,554. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $122,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

