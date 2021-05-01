Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 1,103,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

