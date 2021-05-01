Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Fusion Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.21 $6.23 million $0.50 26.36 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Fusion Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Fusion Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

