Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Rexel stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. Rexel has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

