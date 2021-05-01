Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rexnord traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 554605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Rexnord by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

