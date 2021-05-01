Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.