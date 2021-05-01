Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.