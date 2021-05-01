Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 77,745 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE SNAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

