Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 11,166 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

