Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,054 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

