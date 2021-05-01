Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.74 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,733,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,875,544 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

