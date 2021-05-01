Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $232.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.