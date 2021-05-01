Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.37.

RKT opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,979,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,074,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,475,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

