Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.23. 307,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,947. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

