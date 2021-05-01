Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €39.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.01 ($47.07).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.86. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €38.84 ($45.69).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

