Royal Bank of Canada Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $158.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

