Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $39.23. 13,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,138. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

