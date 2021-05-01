Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

TSE AUP opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 12.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$14.59 and a 1 year high of C$26.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

