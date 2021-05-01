Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $61.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

