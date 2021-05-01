Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 21st

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,368.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,282.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

