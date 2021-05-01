RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 397,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,879. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,007.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

