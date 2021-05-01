RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction comprises 2.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Granite Construction worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 525,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.