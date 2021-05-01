RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,052 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,074,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth $3,106,000.

Shares of OIH traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.63. 509,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $230.01.

