RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 145,984 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,984 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 7,300,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

