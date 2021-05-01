RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

