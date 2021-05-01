RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.04

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPT Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

