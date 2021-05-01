Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 407,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,755. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of -70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

