Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.27 ($139.14).

SAF opened at €124.18 ($146.09) on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

