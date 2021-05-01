Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

