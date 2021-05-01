Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

